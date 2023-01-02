Houston Braces for Weather Whiplash Ahead of College Football Title Game

After a week marked by substantial rainfall bookending workdays, Houston residents are set to experience a pleasant and mild weekend. However, a swift change in weather is anticipated just before the upcoming college football title game next week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the return of thunderstorms and near-freezing temperatures to Harris County early next week. Storms are expected to make their entrance on Monday, with a 100-percent chance of precipitation in the Downtown area coinciding with the College Football Playoff National Championship scheduled at NRG Stadium. This turbulent weather pattern is attributed to a low-pressure system forming in the Rocky Mountains and slated to traverse the Great Plains into Texas, bringing the potential for severe weather across southern parts of the state.

“The severe weather threat should encompass all of SE Texas, with [the Storm Prediction Center] placing the entire region under a slight (level 2/5) risk of severe weather for Monday,” states the NWS’ long-term area forecast discussion. A “slight” risk, categorized as Level 2, implies a potential for short-lived and/or not widespread storms, with isolated intense storms possible.

Following Monday’s storms, Houston can expect the arrival of cold air and “strong gusty winds.” NWS forecasters predict temperatures in Houston proper to plummet into the upper 30s early Tuesday morning. Wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts across Greater Houston, are anticipated throughout the day. Wind advisories may be issued for Southeast Texas on Tuesday afternoon, and vessels traversing the Gulf of Mexico might face gale watches or warnings.

Whether you’re a Houston resident or in town for the CFP championship, be prepared for a quintessential Bayou City scenario, transitioning from warm and wet conditions to windy and frigid in less than 24 hours. To ensure a comfortable time in the city, staying dry and indulging in delectable meals at Houston’s essential restaurants is recommended. After all, Houstonians are known for savoring great food, regardless of the weather outside.