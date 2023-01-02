Houston-Area Teams Eye Historic Achievements in Texas High School Football State Championships

As the much-anticipated Texas high school football state championships kick off this week, two local teams from the Houston area are poised to achieve a rare feat, echoing a historic accomplishment from 2015.

Since the inception of Class 6A by the University Interscholastic League (UIL) in 2014, the Houston region has only managed to sweep the state titles in the top classification’s two divisions once. This notable occurrence took place in 2015 when North Shore and Katy claimed victories in the 6A Division I and II championships, respectively. Now, North Shore and Summer Creek have the chance to replicate this achievement as they gear up for the championship games in Arlington this weekend.

North Shore, a perennial powerhouse seeking its fifth championship in nine years, will face Duncanville in a highly anticipated rematch at AT&T Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. This clash revisits last year’s 6A Division I title game, where Duncanville emerged victorious, snapping North Shore’s string of consecutive victories.

The rivalry between North Shore and Duncanville has been a focal point in Texas sports history, with the Mustangs securing championships in 2018, 2019, and 2021, while Duncanville claimed the title in 2022. The game will feature new faces in key roles, including North Shore’s junior quarterback Kaleb Bailey, who played a crucial role in the 2021 title run.

In the 6A Division II championship game, DeSoto and Summer Creek will compete in the final showdown of the season. Head coach Kenny Harrison has rapidly transformed Summer Creek into a formidable contender, marking the first time a Humble ISD school has reached the state championship game. Summer Creek, with a record of 13-1 in 2023, is set to face reigning state champions DeSoto, creating an enticing matchup between a rising program and a defending titleholder.

The state championships schedule, hosted at AT&T Stadium, features an array of matchups across various divisions. The culmination of this thrilling football spectacle will unfold on Saturday, culminating with the 6A Division II clash between DeSoto and Humble Summer Creek at 7 p.m. Football enthusiasts across Texas eagerly await the outcome of these high-stakes battles as the quest for state glory reaches its pinnacle.