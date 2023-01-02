Houston-Area School Districts Extend Closures Amidst Arctic Blast and Frigid Conditions

Following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, several Houston-area school districts have announced additional closures for Tuesday due to the extreme cold caused by the Arctic blast.

Meteorologists are predicting a hard freeze on Tuesday, with temperatures plummeting into the 20s and teens. Southeast Texas is bracing for wind chill or “feels like temperatures” dipping into the teens or below. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday for all of Southeast Texas, accompanied by a Wind Chill Advisory from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.

Here is the latest list of school closings and delays for Tuesday, January 16, with updates expected throughout the day and night:

School Closings and Delays:

Aldine ISD: Closed on Tuesday, January 16, due to winter weather. District leaders will provide updates as needed.

Angleton ISD: All schools and facilities closed on Tuesday, January 16, due to potential icy weather and unsafe travel conditions. Athletic events scheduled for Tuesday are under review, and the school board meeting has been postponed to January 23.

Boling ISD: Closed on Tuesday.

Brazosport College: Closed on Tuesday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions.

Brazosport ISD: All schools and facilities closed on Tuesday; after-school activities canceled. Decisions for Wednesday will be made on Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland ISD: Campuses and facilities closed on Tuesday; warming centers extended hours until 5 p.m. for enrolled students and their families.

Conroe ISD: Closed on Tuesday.

Corrigan-Camden ISD: Delayed school start times to 10 a.m. in Polk County.

Cy Fair ISD: All classes and activities canceled on Tuesday.

Dayton ISD: No school or activities on Tuesday.

Goodrich ISD: Closed on Tuesday.

Katy ISD: All campuses and facilities closed on Tuesday; all activities canceled. Anticipates school to resume on Wednesday, January 17.

Klein ISD: All schools and facilities closed on Tuesday; sponsored activities postponed or canceled for January 15 and 16.

Livingston ISD: Remain closed through Tuesday, January 16.

Lone Star College: All classes and activities canceled on Tuesday, January 16.

Montgomery ISD: Closed on Tuesday.

New Caney ISD: Closed on Tuesday.

Onalaska ISD: Closed on Tuesday.

Sealy ISD: Closed on Tuesday.

Spring ISD: All schools and offices closed on Tuesday, January 16; no classes or after-school activities.

Tarkington ISD: Closed on Tuesday.

Van Vleck ISD: School canceled on Tuesday.

Waller ISD: Closed on Tuesday.

Wharton County Junior College: Closed on Tuesday.

Willis ISD: All schools and offices closed on Tuesday due to icy roadways; updates for Wednesday will be provided by early afternoon/evening.

Parents, students, and staff are advised to stay tuned for further updates and changes in the forecast through official communication channels of their respective school districts. Stay safe and warm during these challenging weather conditions.