Houston Area Experiences U.S.’s First Tornado of 2024: Minor Damage Reported

A brief and weak tornado touched down in the Houston area on Friday morning, marking the first tornado occurrence in the United States for the year 2024. The National Weather Service confirmed it as an EF-0 tornado with winds reaching 80 miles per hour, covering approximately 200 yards in Lake Jackson. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the damage sustained was minor.

Meteorologist Pat Cavlin of KHOU 11 highlighted that this tornado was the inaugural one to touch down in the contiguous United States in the new year. While the immediate aftermath showed no significant impact, residents are advised to stay vigilant as more severe weather is forecasted for Monday in the Houston area.

The timing, from early afternoon to evening, raises concerns about potential disruptions to events like the College Football Playoff national championship game.