Houston and Harris County Experience Continued Population Growth, Though at a Slower Pace

Recent data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on December 7 reveals that the populations of both Houston and Harris County continue to expand, although the rate of growth has decelerated compared to the previous year.

Harris County exhibits a higher growth rate than Houston, registering a 4.4% increase in population between 2017 and 2022, in contrast to Houston’s approximately 1.3% growth during the same period. Comparatively, data from 2021 showed a five-year growth rate of 5.9% for Harris County and 2.4% for Houston.

Over the past five years, the median age in both Houston and Harris County has seen a slight uptick, with residents’ median age increasing by approximately one year. In terms of age distribution, Harris County and Houston share similar population patterns, with Harris County boasting slightly more residents in the 0-19 age range.

Racial demographics in Harris County and Houston exhibit similarities, albeit with slight variations. Harris County has a marginally higher percentage of white and Asian residents, while Houston has a greater percentage of Hispanic and Black residents. Notably, both locales have witnessed increases in the numbers of Asian and Hispanic residents since 2017.

Education attainment levels have seen positive trends in both Houston and Harris County from 2017 to 2022. The percentage of Houston residents holding a bachelor’s degree or higher surpassed 35% in 2022, reflecting an upward trajectory from 31% in 2017. This trend aligns with the city’s ongoing focus on educational advancement.

Despite a general slowdown in population growth, the demographic shifts and educational progress in both Houston and Harris County underscore the dynamic nature of these communities. As they continue to evolve, the region’s resilience and adaptability come to the forefront, shaping the future trajectory of Houston and its surrounding areas.