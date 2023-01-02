House Republicans Advance Impeachment Proceedings Against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

In a pivotal move on Tuesday, House Republicans pressed forward with a vote aimed at impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The impeachment effort revolves around the GOP’s accusation of Mayorkas’s “willful and systematic” failure to enforce immigration laws, asserting a critical stance amid escalating concerns over U.S.-Mexico border security.

The Homeland Security Committee is slated to deliberate on two articles of impeachment, marking a significant turn of events as immigration policies take center stage in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. Republicans are aligning themselves with the stringent immigration strategies championed by former President Donald Trump.

Mayorkas, a former federal prosecutor, issued a personal appeal, urging Republicans to collaborate with the Biden administration on enhancing border security rather than pursuing impeachment. Despite his plea, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., emphasized the necessity of the impeachment proceedings, anticipating a full House vote in the near future.

Impeachment proceedings based on “high crimes and misdemeanors” against a Cabinet member are rare, with Democrats condemning the move as a political ploy. Critics argue that the impeachment attempt could set a concerning precedent for future actions against civil servants. If successful, Mayorkas’s impeachment would mark the first instance of such action against a Cabinet official in nearly 150 years.