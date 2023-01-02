Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Carl Weathers, Legendary Actor and Former NFL Player

Renowned actor Carl Weathers, best known for his iconic portrayal of Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 76 on February 1, as announced by his family on February 2. The news left fans, friends, and former Hollywood costars grieving the loss of a versatile talent who had left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

The family’s statement, released to multiple outlets, expressed deep sorrow over Weathers’ passing, describing him as an exceptional human being who led an extraordinary life. While the cause of death was not immediately disclosed, tributes poured in on social media, celebrating his contributions to film, television, arts, and sports throughout his five-decade career.

Weathers’ recent role as Greef Karga in The Mandalorian from 2019 to 2023 earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2021. Reflecting on his career in 2018, Weathers highlighted his ability to reinvent himself and connect with evolving audiences over the decades.

Apart from his Star Wars series stint, Weathers appeared in Chicago Justice, Chicago P.D., and featured prominently in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, Little Nicky, and Eight Crazy Nights. Tributes from Sandler and others emphasized Weathers’ multifaceted talent, describing him as a great man, father, actor, and athlete.

Before making a name for himself in Hollywood, Weathers had a successful stint in the NFL, signing with the Oakland Raiders in 1970 and leading them to the AFC West Division title. Despite being released in 1971, his passion for acting took center stage, and he went on to raise a family.

Survived by his two sons, Jason and Matthew, from his marriage to ex-wife Mary Ann Castle, Carl Weathers leaves behind a legacy that spans the realms of sports and entertainment. The news of his passing has resonated deeply within the industry, marking the end of an era for a true legend.