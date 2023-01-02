Holiday Travel Anticipates Smooth Sailing, Weather Permitting, Amid Lessons Learned from Southwest Airlines Debacle

As the holiday season ushers in a flurry of travel plans, the prospect of a relatively smooth journey hinges on cooperative weather conditions, according to industry experts. While the period between Christmas and New Year’s traditionally witnesses a surge in travel, the extended duration of these celebrations tends to distribute the peak travel days, potentially mitigating the strain on transportation systems compared to the concentrated travel of Thanksgiving.

Despite this optimistic outlook, recent history serves as a cautionary tale, particularly exemplified by Southwest Airlines’ Christmas debacle last year. The fallout from that incident, which left over 2 million travelers stranded, resulted in a significant blow to the airline’s reputation. In a recent announcement, the Transportation Department disclosed a $140 million settlement with Southwest Airlines as compensation for the disruptions.

So far in 2023, airlines have canceled only 1.2% of U.S. flights, a marked improvement from the 2.1% cancellation rate during the same period last year. Notably, cancellations remained below 1% during the Thanksgiving holiday, as reported by FlightAware.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg expressed cautious optimism, noting that 2023 has exhibited the lowest cancellation rate in the past five years. However, he acknowledged the potential challenges posed by winter weather in the upcoming weeks.

With the last two weeks of the year representing a peak travel period, millions of Americans are expected to embark on journeys by air, road, and rail. Despite the positive trends, weather disturbances can still disrupt plans, exemplified by recent storm-related challenges in the Northeast.

Southwest Airlines, keenly aware of the impact of last winter’s schedule disruptions, has introduced a new voucher program for passengers, part of the settlement reached in the aftermath of the crisis.

Reflecting on the current travel climate, Maggy Terrill, a traveler flying from New York City to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, shared her positive experience, saying, “Honestly, it was great. I flew standby, which the week of the holiday, you know, is tricky to do, and I made it on the second try. So I’m feeling really lucky. I feel like Santa is real, he’s good, he’s out there.”

As Friday approaches, expected to be a peak travel day, travelers remain hopeful that lessons learned from past challenges will contribute to a smoother holiday travel season, contingent on favorable weather conditions.