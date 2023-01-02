HISD Unveils Four Academic Calendar Options for 2024-2025 School Year

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) has put forth four proposed academic calendar options for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. The suggested calendars anticipate students commencing classes in early August and concluding in early June.

These draft calendars emerge following the approval, last year, of HISD becoming a District of Innovation. This designation exempts the school district from certain state education laws, allowing flexibility in areas such as class sizes, instructional days, and the hiring of uncertified teachers.

The proposed academic year start dates in the new calendars range from August 7 to August 14, showcasing variations in the beginning of the school year, spring break, and staff professional development. Superintendent Mike Miles and the Board of Managers are expected to engage in discussions over the next few months regarding these calendar options.

The HISD District Advisory Committee is scheduled to convene on Tuesday night to deliberate on the calendar choices and potentially narrow them down to two options. The official approval of the new academic calendar is anticipated at the board meeting on February 8.

Superintendent Mike Miles, advocating for at least 180 instructional days, expressed a preference for 185 days with classes starting in early August. He emphasized the potential impact on closing the achievement gap in line with his Destination 2035 plan.

Miles stated in a December release, “We are making the bold changes required to improve instruction and help students develop the competencies they will need to succeed in the future. Having the DOI designation is long overdue and will allow us to accelerate our work in important ways.”

Here is an overview of the four proposed options:

Option 1:

School year starts on Aug. 7, with students’ last day on June 3.

HISD teachers conclude on June 4.

Various induction and preparation periods for staff in July and August.

Spring break from March 10 to March 14, with additional days for professional development.

Option 2:

School year starts on Aug. 12, with students’ last day on June 4.

HISD teachers conclude on June 5.

Induction and preparation periods for staff in late July and early August.

Spring break from March 10 to March 14, with eight professional days.

Option 3:

School year starts on Aug. 14, with students’ last day on June 6.

HISD teachers conclude on June 9.

Induction and preparation periods for staff in late July and early August.

Spring break from March 17 to March 21, with eight professional days.

Option 4: