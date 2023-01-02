HISD Faces Academic Challenges: Over 100 Campuses Projected to Receive F or D Ratings in 2022-2023 Academic Year

Houston Independent School District (HISD) faces a potential challenge, with more than 100 out of its 274 campuses projected to receive an F or D rating in the 2022-2023 academic year, according to Superintendent Mike Miles. These findings, based on data from the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) new accountability system, highlight significant concerns about educational outcomes. The TEA’s rating system has faced legal hurdles since October, with a judge deeming it unlawful. Multiple school systems, including Spring Branch ISD and Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, have taken legal action against TEA and Commissioner Mike Morath.

Miles utilized data provided by TEA, applying the currently blocked methodology to estimate campus ratings under the new criteria. According to these calculations, 52 schools would have received an F, and 59 would have obtained a D. Notably, 31 of the 52 F-rated campuses align with Miles’s New Education System Plan (NES), which involves changes such as removing librarians from several campuses and introducing a new teaching model. Sixteen of the F-rated campuses do not align with NES.

While Miles anticipated these ratings, he emphasized that the data underscores the district’s commitment to improving instructional quality and implementing comprehensive systemic reforms. Acknowledging the higher number of D and F schools compared to previous years, Miles emphasized the urgent need for transformative measures, stating, “We can’t continue to do the things we’ve always done. This data just confirms the distance we have to travel and the need for doing bold, innovative transformation.” The superintendent’s focus on addressing challenges and pursuing innovative solutions reflects a commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for HISD students.