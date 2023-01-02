Here’s Why Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Reportedly Broke Up

“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly broken up.

Rumors that the two were together emerged in February. While the couple appeared in public together, things were kept officially pretty quiet — with Benito telling Rolling Stone over the summer, “People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

People magazine first reported yesterday that, according to a source, Kendall and Bad Bunny had split. A source then told Entertainment Tonight, “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.”

People magazine first reported yesterday that, according to a source, Kendall and Bad Bunny had split. A source then told Entertainment Tonight, “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.”

Apparently things are still good between the Kar-Jenners and Mr. Bunny — there “isn’t any negativity between them, and they still want the best for one another.”