Here’s where to get free summer meals for kids in Houston, Katy, Conroe, Magnolia and Willis ISDs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houston, Katy, Conroe, Magnolia, and Willis ISDs are providing students with free meals for breakfast and lunch this summer.

The Houston Food Bank’s summer meal program is offering meals at some of HISD and Katy ISD campuses.

Children 18 years old or younger can go to any of the locations throughout the city to receive meals. You can find the closest location near you on the Houston Food Bank’s website.

CISD will offer free summer meal service at select campuses until July 26 and through July 8 at The Woodlands High School. MISD will offer free summer meal service until July 18. WISD will offer free summer meal service until July 1 at select campuses.

Conroe ISD

The district will feed children age 18 and under, excluding weekends and two holidays: Juneteenth, on June 19, and Independence Day, or July 4.

Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following campuses:

Ford Elementary School

Houston Elementary School

Milam Elementary School

Travis Intermediate School

Vogel Intermediate School (excluding Fridays)

The Woodlands High School

Magnolia ISD

MISD offers summer meals to children 18 years old and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

The following schools will provide meals Mondays through Thursdays:

Williams Elementary School, 18101 FM 1488, Magnolia: Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until June 13, as well as from July 8 until July 18.

Magnolia High School, 14350 FM 1488, Magnolia: Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until June 20.

Magnolia Intermediate School, 31164 Nichols Sawmill Road, Magnolia: Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. from July 8 to July 18.

Bear Branch Intermediate, 8040 Ken Lake Drive, Magnolia: Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. from July 8 to July 18.

“Magnolia children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow, and succeed in life,” Child Nutrition Director Kimberly Ohlendorf said. “With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

Willis ISD

Willis ISD will feed children age 18 and under, and parents are allowed to eat with them at a cost of $3.25 for breakfast and $4.50 for lunch.

The following schools will provide meals Mondays through Thursdays:

Robert P. Brabham Middle School, 10000 FM 830, Willis: Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to noon until June 27.

CTE Center, 40 FM 830, Willis: Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to noon until June 27.

William Lloyd Meador Elementary School, 10020 FM 830, Willis: Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to noon until July 1.

The background

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. The TDA helps organizations serve free meals when over 50% of children in an area are eligible for reduced-price or free meals, according to district information.