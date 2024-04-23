Here’s how much longer we have to enjoy this delightful spring weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — We are winning with weather to start the work week! After warming into the low 70s Monday afternoon, temperatures Tuesday morning will dip into the low 50s.

How long will the cooler, drier air stick around?

If this type of weather is your jam, Tuesday is all you’ve got left to enjoy it before the warm, humid Gulf air returns on Wednesday.

Does that mean the smoky haze will come back, too?

Yes. With the wind flow coming back at us from Mexico and Central America on Thursday, the haze, humidity, and storm chances should all return for the second of the week.

How does the weather for the weekend look right now?

At this time we expect it to be a warm, humid, and breezy weekend with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s. While Saturday should stay mostly dry, we are monitoring the possibility of some strong thunderstorms arriving Sunday as a powerful weather system blows out of the Rockies and into the Plains. The details are still fuzzy this far out, so we’ll keep you posted on the storm potential throughout the week.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.