Heavy downpours will continue through Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Scattered showers and storms will once again pop up Thursday afternoon, just as folks are hitting the road to head home.

A couple of isolated strong to severe storms are possible. We should see rain become more isolated as the evening goes on especially for our northern counties.

Another ABC13 Weather Watch has been issued for Friday as multiple rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible and locally heavy rain that could lead to street flooding.

Could we see more rain this week?

Just about every day this week will feature a chance for rain. The heat dome that has kept the intense heat overhead will shift farther southwest into central Mexico, which opens the door for more rainy and stormy weather systems to move through the eastern part of the state. Those storm chances are pretty conditional, though, so it’s not a daily guarantee for rain or storms.

Hurricane season is right around the corner! Anything I should be aware of now?

There’s nothing threatening in the Gulf of Mexico right now. What you need to know is that NOAA released its Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook for the 2024 season this week. They are predicting an extremely active season with 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes, and 4-7 major hurricanes possible.

