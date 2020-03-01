HCC Trustee Dr. Adriana Tamez Nominated for Prestigious Award

Dr. Adriana Tamez, Houston Community College Trustee District III, has been nominated for Woman of the Year in Education Programs at the 13th Annual Tribute to Hispanic Women, hosted by Solo Mujeres Magazine. The event will take place at the Houston Omni Hotel on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

“I am incredibly honored to be nominated for this award and to share the stage with other prominent women in the Houston community,” Dr. Tamez said. Education has always been a passion of mine, and I am so grateful to Solo Mujeres Magazine for this recognition of my life’s work in education. I am also grateful to be recognized among a group of such outstanding nominees,”

Dr. Tamez was elected to the HCC Board of Trustees in December 2013 and was re-elected in November 2015. She served as Board Chair in 2016 and a member of the Finance and Audit Committee on the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) in 2019. She currently serves as Chair of the Board/Chancellor Evaluation, Marketing, and 50th Anniversary Committees for 2020.

Solo Mujeres Magazine celebrates International Women’s Day each year by honoring the contribution of distinguished Hispanic women in different fields ranging from politics, entrepreneurship, business, arts, and education.

Dr. Tamez is an advocate for educating and empowering individuals and communities, especially those from lower socioeconomic circumstances. As one of the founding members of the Tejano Center for Community Concerns (1992) and its open-enrollment charter school district, the Raul Yzaguirre Schools for Success (1996), Dr. Tamez served as the first Director of Education at the Raul Yzaguirre Middle Charter School for Success before becoming the principal at Rufus Cage Elementary School and Project Chrysalis Middle School in Houston Independent School District (HISD). She then returned to the Tejano Center for Community Concerns and currently serves as the President and CEO.

Dr. Tamez earned a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and a master’s degree in Education Administration and Supervision at the University of Houston (UH). She received her doctorate in Education Administration at the University of Texas at Austin while participating as a fellow in the nationally acclaimed Cooperative Superintendence Program.

By providing comprehensive programs and excellence in education, Dr. Tamez has emerged as a highly respected community leader whose mission has remained constant: to develop education, social, health, and community institutions that empower families to transform their lives.