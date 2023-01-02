Harris County’s Fugitive Friday
|In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
|The following individuals all have active warrants as of November 30, 2023 at 3:40 pm.
|OMAR AVILESW/M 03-12-93 5’11”/160 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1841353
SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR
Last known location: Houston Texas
|EMMANUEL CHINEDU EGWIMB/M 11-17-86 5’08”/160 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1657554, 1841788
MONEY LAUNDERING >=$300K
BAIL JUMP-FAIL TO APP-FEL
Last known location: Houston Texas
|HOLLY ELIZABETH GIBSONW/F 06-09-83 5’09”/164 Lbs. Bln/Gry
Warrant #: 1777693
PROB VIOL POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Last known location: Houston Texas
|CHELSEA MIKELLE HOGANB/F 09-18-96 5’06”/140 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1842100
THEFT >=$30,000 <$150,000
Last known location: Houston Texas
|HORTENSE M MUGWANEZAB/F 01-17-93 5’09”/132 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1841796
FRAUD SECURITY BUS PRACTICE >=
Last known location: Houston Texas
|OBED OBREGONW/M 05-08-92 5’07”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1841706, 1841707
ASSAULT EMS PERSONNEL PROV SER x2
Last known location: Houston Texas
|NANCY ESTHER RIGNEYW/F 03-17-85 5’01”/195 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1785106
PROB VIOL ABAN/ENDANG CHILD W/INT TO RET
Last known location: Houston Texas
|RYAN ALAN SCHARNBERGW/M 11-11-89 6’01”/210 Lbs. Bln/Bro
Warrant #: 1757684
ARSON
Last known location: Pearland Texas
|JASON ALEXANDER STCYRB/M 06-07-89 5’11”/150 Lbs. Blk/Blk
Warrant #: 1832857, 1832858, 1832897
EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH
TAMP W/EVIDENCE – HUMAN CORPSE
CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Last known location: Houston Texas
|GUADALUPE VASQUEZW/F 04-05-84 5’04”/185 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1842106
THEFT/AGG>=$2500<$30K ELDER/NO
Last known location: Humble Texas