Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez Endorses Michael Moore

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has endorsed Michael Moore, a candidate in the March 3 Democratic primary election for Harris County Commissioner, Precinct 3.

“I am proud to endorse Michael Moore for Commissioner” said Sheriff Gonzalez. “Michael’s experience helping to oversee a $2 billion budget and 20,000 employees is just what Harris County needs.”

Moore served as Chief of Staff for former Houston Mayor Bill White, helping to run the fourth largest city in the United States, with a budget of nearly $2 billion and more than 20,000 employees.

“What a great honor to be endorsed by a dedicated public servant like Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,” said Moore. “I applaud the Sheriff’s innovative public safety strategies and his record of results when it comes to reforming our criminal justice system,” continued Moore.

“I share that vision and will work to make sure the Sheriff has the resources he needs to keep us safe.”

Moore has also been endorsed by Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, former Houston Mayor Bill White, flooding expert Jim Blackburn, the AFL-CIO, Harris County Young Democrats, Area 5 Democrats, Bay Area New Democrats and other community leaders and organizations.

