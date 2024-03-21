Harris County Police Issue Warning After Rise in “Bank Jugging” Robberies

Harris County authorities are cautioning residents following a surge in a concerning crime trend known as “bank jugging,” where individuals are targeted immediately after leaving a bank or financial institution.

According to detectives, several recent incidents involved suspects monitoring victims who withdrew substantial amounts of cash from banks. Subsequently, the suspects trailed the victims as they departed. Upon the victims parking their vehicles elsewhere, leaving the withdrawn cash unattended, the perpetrators would strike. Typically, they would break car windows and seize the money.

In one incident on Sept. 15 at 3:13 p.m., a victim withdrew $9,500 from a local bank. As the victim drove away, their tire pressure sensor illuminated. Upon inspection, the victim discovered a punctured tire. An unknown individual approached, offering assistance from a backpack supposedly containing a fix-a-flat kit.

Sergeant Jonathan Epperson of the Harris County Police detailed the encounter: “As he was helping them change the tire, that suspect said, ‘Hey, I need another fix a flat,’ and actually left but prior to leaving, he entered the vehicle and took the money from the victim. We’re working with the banks on all 10 of these ongoing investigations. We just want the community to be aware of what’s going on.”

Subsequent investigation revealed the suspect had monitored the victim’s bank visit, punctured the victim’s tire, and followed them after departure.

Harris County Police urge anyone with information to contact the local police department and request to speak with a detective. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers via phone – 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online.

To prevent falling victim to “bank jugging,” the Harris County Police recommends:

Being vigilant of surroundings outside banks.

Concealing cash and bank-related items discreetly.

Varying routines regarding banking and cash withdrawals.

Securing vehicles by locking doors and concealing valuables.

Reporting suspicious activity promptly to law enforcement.

Residents are advised to remain cautious and proactive to mitigate the risks associated with this emerging criminal tactic.