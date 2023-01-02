Harris County Pets Resource Center to Host 5 Low-cost Spay and Neuter Events in February

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Harris County Pets Resource Center, the open-admission animal shelter for unincorporated Harris County, is set to host five low-cost spay and neuter events in February, in recognition of Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month.

Aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership and tackling pet overpopulation, these events will offer spay and neuter surgeries for $25 each for a total of 35 owned pets in unincorporated Harris County.

Corey Steele, the Veterinary Public Health Division Director for Harris County Public Health, emphasizes the importance of spaying and neutering in addressing the high stray animal population, reducing disease spread, and enhancing public safety.

“Spaying and neutering your pet is one of the most important things you can do as a responsible pet owner,” Steele said.

“Harris County continues to face a high stray animal population. Spaying and neutering your pet addresses these challenges head-on. By preventing unwanted litter, we also minimize the risk of stray animals contributing to spreading disease and posing potential threats to public safety. These events make it easier and more affordable for pet owners in our community to spay or neuter their pets.”

Spaying and neutering pets contribute to improved pet health by reducing the risk of certain cancers and infections, leading to a longer lifespan. Behavioral issues are minimized, aggression is calmed, and pets become more trainable. On a community level, spaying and neutering help reduce pet overpopulation, curb the number of stray animals, and lower costs associated with animal control services.

Licensed veterinarians will conduct the surgeries, and pet owners are required to schedule appointments by calling (281) 999-3191, with walk-ins not accepted. Proof of residency in unincorporated Harris County, such as a driver’s license or valid ID, is necessary.

The events will take place at the Harris County Pets Resource Center on Canino Road in Houston on the following dates: Feb 6, 10, 17, 20, and 24. For more details or to register, visit CountyPets.com or call (281) 999-3191.

#SpayNeuterAwareness #ResponsiblePetOwnership #HarrisCountyPets