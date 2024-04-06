Harris County Judge’s Wife Accused of Fatally Shooting Nephew During Domestic Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in west Harris County as Mei Huang Wolfe, the wife of Harris County Justice of the Peace Bob Wolfe, is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing her nephew during a domestic altercation.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday in the 24300 block of Tesino River Circle, near Porter Road and Clay Road. The victim, a recent college graduate staying with his aunt and uncle, was engaged in a fight with Mei Wolfe when the altercation escalated, leading to the use of a firearm.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez revealed that Mei Wolfe’s husband, Bob Wolfe, was present in the home at the time of the incident. He reportedly attempted to intervene and called 911 as the situation unfolded. Despite efforts by paramedics to save the victim’s life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators disclosed that Mei Wolfe may have perceived her nephew as unwelcome in their home, sparking the confrontation. Sheriff Gonzalez expressed condolences to the victim’s family and highlighted the tragic nature of the incident, emphasizing the impact on all those affected by the loss.

The case underscores a disturbing trend of domestic and family-related violence, with Sheriff Gonzalez noting recent incidents in the community. He urged awareness and intervention to prevent further tragedies, emphasizing the need for support and resources for those impacted by such violence.

As the investigation into the incident continues, authorities have not released the name of the victim. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to gather information and ensure that justice is served in this heartbreaking case.