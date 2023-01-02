Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Secures $12 Million Federal Funding for Expansion to Tackle Case Backlogs

In a significant development, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is set to receive a substantial boost of $12 million in federal funding, aimed at facilitating its expansion efforts. Dr. Luis Arturo Sanchez, Chief Medical Examiner of the Institute, emphasized the critical need for this expansion, citing a backlog of criminal cases requiring DNA testing as the primary impetus.

The expansion project, estimated to cost a total of $20 million, is poised to address the longstanding issue of delayed DNA testing in criminal cases. Dr. Sanchez highlighted that the additional space will play a pivotal role in enhancing the institute’s capacity, expanding services, and delivering timely information to law enforcement and the courts.

Forensic DNA analyst Mario Galioto shed light on the severity of the backlog issue, noting that peak backlogs were observed in 2016. Galioto revealed current turnaround times for sexual assault cases at 81 days and for homicides and death investigations at 96 days. The institute primarily focuses on cases involving sexual assaults, homicides, and death investigations, followed by assaults and robberies.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis attributed the persistent backlogs to a confluence of factors, including Hurricane Harvey and pandemic-related disruptions. Ellis underscored the adverse impact of these delays on the justice system, stating that the backlog impedes the delivery of swift justice, adversely affecting victims and individuals awaiting their day in court.

The federal funding, earmarked for expansion and improvement initiatives, will be utilized to upgrade DNA systems for evidence intake and firearms identification. Congressman Al Green emphasized that the backlogs extend beyond the justice system, affecting funeral homes due to prolonged preservation requirements for deceased persons.

Earlier this year, the county received $1.8 million to incentivize current and contract workers to address the backlogs. County officials have already initiated the first phase of renovations, with an anticipated completion date by the end of 2025. The infusion of federal funds is expected to significantly bolster the capacity and efficiency of the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, addressing the persistent challenges posed by case backlogs and contributing to a more streamlined and effective criminal justice system.