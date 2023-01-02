Harris County Gears Up for Joint Runoff Election on December 9 with 450 Voting Centers Open and Key Positions at Stake

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth issues a reminder to voters about the upcoming Joint Runoff Election, scheduled for Saturday, December 9. With 450 vote centers operational from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the county, voters can conveniently locate their nearest voting venue and check estimated wait times by visiting this link.

The crucial decisions of Houston voters extend to half of the city’s government-elected positions, encompassing the Mayor, Controller, four at-large council members, and three single-member district council members. Residents in Houston Council Districts D, G, and H will find seven contests on their ballot, while other Houston voters will encounter six. Additionally, District 4 voters in Baytown will elect a council member, and Bellaire voters will select a new Mayor. Explore sample ballots at www.HarrisVotes.com.

Clerk Hudspeth emphasizes that only citizens registered to vote within the legal boundaries of the Cities of Houston, Bellaire, and Baytown are eligible to cast a ballot. She clarifies that a “Houston” postal address does not guarantee residency within Houston proper.

In the lead-up to the Joint Runoff Election, nearly 132,000 citizens participated in early voting, constituting approximately 11% of eligible registered voters. Notably, this surpasses the early voting numbers from the 2015 and 2019 runoff elections.

Reflecting on the previous election, Clerk Hudspeth notes that over 453,000 people voted on November 7. While predicting the exact runoff turnout remains challenging, she encourages everyone to exercise their right to vote.

For timely updates on the election results, interested individuals can visit www.HarrisVotes.com. Unofficial results will begin to be posted after 7 p.m. on election night, starting with Early Voting and Ballot-By-Mail results. The official results will follow once the canvass is completed.