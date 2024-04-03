Harris County Commissioners Approve $39.8 Million for Affordable Housing Initiatives

Harris County commissioners have greenlit an additional $39.8 million in federal funds to bolster affordable housing efforts across the county. The decision, made on March 26, aims to secure or preserve over 650 affordable housing units, marking a significant step in addressing housing challenges in the area.

Under the umbrella of the county’s Affordable Housing Multifamily Development Program, officials are dedicated to fostering long-term affordability by either constructing new multifamily housing or preserving existing units. The recently approved $39.8 million, sourced from the American Rescue Plan Act federal funds, will support the development or preservation of 677 units across six properties situated within Harris County.

The properties set to benefit from this allocation include Lost Oaks, Manson Place, Meridian on Cullen, New Hope Housing Avenue C, Tidwell Apartments, and The Upland. This injection of federal funding is part of a broader initiative aimed at ensuring affordable housing options are available throughout the county.

In total, officials anticipate that approved federal funding for affordable housing will surpass $115.6 million across 18 multifamily properties. These efforts are projected to preserve at least 1,812 units within Harris County, offering much-needed stability and support to residents facing housing insecurity.

Looking at the broader context, Harris County received $915.5 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury in March 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. With federal guidelines mandating the allocation of ARPA funds by December, county officials have prioritized directing the remaining funds towards affordable housing initiatives, underscoring the importance of addressing housing needs within the community.