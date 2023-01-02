Harris County Clerk Urges Early Voting Ahead of Holiday Rush in December 9 Joint Runoff Election

As the December 9 Joint Runoff Election kicks off its early voting phase, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth encourages voters to cast their ballots ahead of the bustling Holiday shopping season to avoid forgetting. With 41 voting centers accessible to registered voters in Harris County, individuals can exercise their right to vote from November 27 to Tuesday, December 5, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Sunday, December 3, the voting centers will operate from noon to 7 p.m.

“Don’t delay—vote now!” emphasized Hudspeth, the chief election official for the county.

Hudspeth outlined that Houston voters will play a crucial role in determining half of the city’s elected government positions, including the Mayor, Controller, four at-large council members, and three single-member council members. Voters in Houston Council Districts D, G, and H will encounter seven contests on their ballots, while all other Houston voters will encounter six. Additionally, District 4 voters in Baytown will elect a council member, and Bellaire voters will choose a new Mayor.

Highlighting an important note, Hudspeth reminded voters that only citizens registered within the legal boundaries of a city on the ballot are eligible to vote on the city’s offered contests. For instance, having a “Houston” postal address does not guarantee residency within Houston proper.

Sample Ballots for the December 9 Joint Runoff Election can be accessed at www.HarrisVotes.com. Information on the City of Houston’s runoff election candidates is available at https://houstontx.gov/2023-runoff-election.html.

When voting in person, the following forms of photo ID are acceptable:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who lack or cannot obtain these forms of photo ID may complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) at a Vote Center and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or voter registration certificate.

For additional election information, visit www.HarrisVotes.com. Stay updated with news and announcements on social media by following @HarrisCoTxClerk and @HarrisVotes.