H-E-B Launches Quest for Texas Best: Opportunity for Local Product Creators

Texas-based grocery giant H-E-B is once again on the lookout for the finest homegrown products, offering creators the chance to win substantial cash prizes and secure coveted shelf space in stores across the state.

In its ongoing commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs, H-E-B has launched the Quest for Texas Best competition, a decade-long tradition that has unearthed over 1,000 unique products and awarded nearly $2.5 million in prize money to talented developers.

From delectable cookies and artisanal coffee to zesty salsas and innovative beauty items, the competition has showcased a diverse array of Texas-made goods, spanning various categories including food, beverages, beauty, toys, home goods, and gardening supplies.

This year, H-E-B is once again inviting aspiring product creators to submit their offerings for a shot at the grand prize of $25,000, along with the prestigious title of “Texas Best” and prime placement on store shelves. Additional cash prizes of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners, respectively.

Submissions will be accepted from February 21 through 5 p.m. on April 4. Qualified participants will also have the opportunity to engage with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders through special virtual informational sessions on March 6, 13, 21, and 27, where they can learn about product development and submission best practices.

H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will then select the top applicants, who will advance to the final round of judging scheduled to take place late this summer in Dallas.

To learn more about the competition, including details and requirements, and to reserve a spot for an informational meeting, interested parties can visit heb.com/quest.

“We look forward to connecting with Texas-based innovators each and every year and providing exciting opportunities through this competition,” remarked James Harris, H-E-B’s Senior Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity. “I can’t wait to see what products are brought to the table this year.”