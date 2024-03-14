Great Wolf Lodge Set to Make Waves in Webster with Early Opening and Exciting Features

Officials behind the much-anticipated Great Wolf Lodge project in Webster have announced an early opening date of October 18, promising an array of thrilling attractions, including the exclusive “Texas Twirler” ride.

The vertical construction of the resort, situated at 1000 Great Wolf Way, Webster, was completed on August 30, as previously reported by Community Impact. Keith Furnas, the general manager of the forthcoming resort, revealed that attention will now shift to the interior of the complex in preparation for the grand opening.

Furnas explained that the decision to open ahead of schedule was driven by the smooth progress of construction. “Construction is going well, which is part of the reason why we will open earlier,” he stated.

The Great Wolf Lodge is a colossal $200 million project boasting a vast array of amenities. It will house a sprawling indoor water park spanning 92,000 square feet, alongside 60,000 square feet of interactive attractions. Additionally, guests can choose from 532 rooms and themed suites.

Among the resort’s highlights are 13 thrilling water slides, with the “Texas Twirler” set to be an exclusive feature of the Webster location. Other attractions include a mini-golf course, a bowling alley, and MagiQuest, a live action game. Dining options will abound, with 10 food and beverage vendors, including a Dunkin’ outlet.

The opening of the Great Wolf Lodge is expected to generate 500 full- and part-time jobs in the area, Furnas revealed.

This marks the second Great Wolf Lodge resort to open in Texas, following the success of the Grapevine location.

According to Steve Jacobson, vice president of development with Great Wolf Lodge, the decision to select Webster as the resort’s home was influenced by the city’s Flyway Development project and collaborative efforts with local officials. Jacobson emphasized the area’s potential for growth and accessibility, making it an ideal destination for families within a 3-4 hour drive radius.

Future guests eager to experience the excitement of the Great Wolf Lodge can begin booking reservations now, as per a March 7 news release from the resort.