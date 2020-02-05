Governor Greg Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State Technical College System Board of Regents

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kathy Powell, D.N.P., R.N. and Ron Widup and reappointed Keith Honey to the Texas State Technical College System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on August 31, 2025.

Kathy Powell, D.N.P., R.N. of San Angelo is an Administrative Director of Nursing at the Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo. She is primarily responsible for Emergency, Air Medical, and Trauma Services. She is a member of the Emergency Nurses Association, Society of Trauma Nurses, Association of Air Medical Services, and the Texas Association of Air Medical Services. Additionally, she is a member of the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo Board of Directors and a member of the 2018 Class of Leadership San Angelo. Powell received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Christian University, Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Texas Woman’s University, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of South Alabama.

Ron Widup of Arlington is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Senior Advisor of Technical Services and former CEO of Shermco Industries, where he has served since 1983. He is a former two-term president of the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA), and currently is a member of the NETA Board of Directors and the NETA Standards Review Council. He serves on multiple National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) committees and is chair of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Recommended Practice for Electrical Safety in Industrial and Commercial Power Systems Committee. He is a past member of the Texas State Technical College (TSTC) Regent’s Circle and is on the advisory board for the Electrical Systems Technology Program for TSTC-Waco. Widup received an Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Power Distribution from TSTC-Waco.

Keith Honey of Longview is a retired registered professional engineer and former External Affairs Manager of AEP Southwestern Electric Power Company. He is a former member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, Texas Society of Professional Engineers, and the Society of Mining Engineers. He is a board member of the Gregg County Appraisal District, Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority, and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. Additionally, he is a former board member and two-term chairman of the Longview Economic Development Corporation and a former board member and chairman of the Longview Chamber of Commerce. Honey received a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Montana Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Dallas.