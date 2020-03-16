¡Que Onda Magazine!

Houston's oldest bilingual publication

Governor Abbott Waives Laws To Allow Trucks From Alcohol Industry To Deliver Grocery Supplies

Governor Greg Abbott today waived state laws that prohibit trucks from the alcohol industry from delivering supplies to grocery stores. This will provide grocers with another private-sector option to keep their shelves stocked. “This is yet another example of the private sector stepping up and Texans helping Texans as we all work to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our state,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission for its assistance in this effort. By waiving these regulations, we are streamlining the process to replenish the shelves in grocery stores across the state. We are all in this together, and I want to remind all Texans that hoarding resources is neither necessary nor productive. Texas has the supplies to meet the needs of Texans, and we will continue to expedite the flow of groceries to stores across the state.”

Want to be in the know with
the latest Hispanic news?
Subscribe to our newsletter:

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

¡Que Onda Magazine! will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.