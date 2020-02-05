Governor Abbott Names Chair And Appoints Two To Texas Board of Physical Therapy Examiners

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jacob Delgado and Kate Roby, D.P.T. to the Texas Board of Physical Therapy Examiners for terms set to expire on January 31, 2025. Additionally, the Governor named Harvey Aikman chair of the board. The board licenses and regulates the practice of physical therapy.

Jacob Delgado of Hewitt is a general manager and regional recruiter for The Buckle, Inc. He currently volunteers as a youth leader at Antioch Community Church. Delgado attended Texas Christian University.

Kate Roby, D.P.T. of Temple is an outpatient physical therapist for Integrity Rehab. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Texas Physical Therapy Association. Roby received a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Texas Woman’s University and a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Hardin-Simmons University.

Harvey Aikman is the president of Ortho Sports, Inc. He is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Texas Physical Therapy Association. Additionally, he serves as the vice chair of the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact for the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy. Aikman received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics from the University of Northern Iowa, a Master of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Iowa, a Diploma in Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy from The McKenzie Institute International and a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from The College of St. Scholastica.