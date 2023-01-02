Get Ready to Applaud: 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Return with Star-Studded Celebration

Television enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The grandeur of the Emmy Awards is set to illuminate screens on January 15, 2024, celebrating the outstanding contributions of writers, directors, actors, and craftspeople who captivated audiences worldwide throughout the past year.

This year’s biggest night in television falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, adding significance to the 75th-anniversary edition of the prestigious awards. Anthony Anderson will take center stage as the host for the live ceremony, promising an evening filled with entertainment and accolades.

Originally scheduled for September 2023, the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards faced a postponement due to the Hollywood strikes. The Television Academy and FOX jointly announced the rescheduled January 2024 date in August 2023, with nominations unveiled in July of the same year.

Among the standout contenders, “Succession” leads the pack with an impressive 27 nominations. Other notable mentions include “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus,” and “Ted Lasso,” each garnering multiple nods.

The live broadcast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 15. As viewers prepare for the star-studded event, they can catch the ceremony live on the Fox network. Additionally, Hulu will offer a streaming option for those eager to relive the highlights on January 16, 2024.

For enthusiasts eager to witness the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, there are multiple avenues to indulge in the star arrivals. “PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 75th Emmy Awards,” hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, will commence streaming on January 15 at 6:00 p.m. ET on People.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

E! is set to amplify the pre-awards excitement with two specials, “Live From E!: Countdown to the Emmys” and “EMMYS Live from E!,” hosted by Laverne Cox. The former begins at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 15, while the latter, focused on style and fashion coverage, starts at 6:00 p.m. ET on the network.

So, whether you’re tuning in for the awards ceremony, streaming the event, or catching the red carpet moments, the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards promise an unforgettable night of celebration and recognition.