Get Ready for the Oscars: A Guide to Watching the 2024 Best Picture Nominees

Now that the 2024 Oscar nominations have been revealed, movie enthusiasts have a limited time to catch up on the nominated films before the prestigious ceremony. With the 96th Academy Awards set to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, scheduled to air at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on Sunday, March 10, on ABC, here’s a breakdown of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture and how you can watch them.

“American Fiction” From MGM: “Cord Jefferson’s hilarious directorial debut, ‘American Fiction,’ confronts our culture’s obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist challenging the establishment’s profit from ‘Black’ entertainment built on tired and offensive tropes. To make his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish ‘Black’ book, propelling him into the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.”

How to watch: Currently playing in theaters and available for preorder on VOD platforms like Amazon’s Prime Video and Apple TV.

“Anatomy of a Fall” From Neon: “Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their 11-year-old son Daniel live a secluded life in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead, Sandra becomes the main suspect, leading to an investigation into the circumstances of his death and an unsettling psychological journey into their conflicted relationship.”

How to watch: Available to rent or buy on VOD platforms like Amazon’s Prime Video and Apple TV.

“Barbie” From Warner Bros. Pictures: “Living in Barbie Land means being a perfect being in a perfect place unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

How to watch: Streaming exclusively on Max and available to rent or buy on VOD platforms like Amazon’s Prime Video and Apple TV.

“The Holdovers” From Focus Features: “Directed by Alexander Payne, ‘The Holdovers’ follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who must remain on campus during Christmas break, forming unlikely bonds with a troubled student and the school’s head cook.”

How to watch: Streaming exclusively on Peacock and available to buy on VOD platforms like Amazon’s Prime Video and Apple TV.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” From Apple TV: “Based on a true story, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is an epic western crime saga following the wealth of the Osage Nation and the manipulation, extortion, and murder that ensued.”

How to watch: Streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ and available to buy on VOD platforms like Amazon’s Prime Video.

“Maestro” From Netflix: “Directed by Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’ chronicles the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, offering an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

How to watch: Streaming exclusively on Netflix.

“Oppenheimer” From Universal Pictures: “Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ is an IMAX-shot epic thriller delving into the paradox of the enigmatic man who risks destroying the world to save it.”

How to watch: Available on Peacock starting Feb. 16 and for rent or purchase on VOD platforms like Amazon’s Prime Video.

“Past Lives” From A24: “Nora and Hae Sung, childhood friends separated by emigration, reunite in New York for a week, confronting destiny, love, and life choices in this heartrending modern romance.”

How to watch: Available to rent or buy on VOD platforms like Amazon’s Prime Video and Apple TV.

“Poor Things” From Searchlight Pictures: “Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things’ tells the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, brought back to life by Dr. Godwin Baxter, and her adventure with lawyer Duncan Wedderburn.”

How to watch: Currently playing in theaters.

“The Zone of Interest” From A24: “The commandant of Auschwitz and his wife strive to build a dream life next to the camp in ‘The Zone of Interest.'”

How to watch: Currently playing in theaters.

Mark your calendars for Oscar Sunday on March 10, 2024. To catch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC, tune in at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST. After the awards ceremony, stay with “On The Red Carpet” for continuing coverage. For all the latest Oscar news and updates, follow @OnTheRedCarpet. Watch “On The Red Carpet” on your preferred streaming platform.