George Strait to Headline Exclusive Concert at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field

Country music legend George Strait is set to grace his home state with a rare performance at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Aptly dubbed the “King of Country Music,” Strait’s lone Texas appearance this year promises an unforgettable evening of live music. Joining him on stage will be special guests Parker McCollum and rising star Catie Offerman.

Tickets for the Kyle Field concert will be available to the general public starting Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. CT via TheKingAtKyle.com. American Express® Card Members will enjoy exclusive access to pre-sale tickets from March 22 at 10 a.m. CT through March 27 at 10 p.m. CT.

Strait’s forthcoming performance follows the recent announcement of his stadium tour alongside Chris Stapleton, which includes stops at iconic venues such as New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and Chicago’s Soldier Field. Alongside Stapleton, the King of Country will be accompanied by special guests Little Big Town for these nine exclusive dates.

Renowned for his unparalleled contributions to country music, Strait boasts an illustrious career spanning over three decades. With an unmatched 60 singles reaching the top of the charts and 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums, he stands as one of the genre’s most celebrated icons. The upcoming Kyle Field concert marks a rare opportunity for fans to witness the living legend in action, further solidifying his status as a true musical luminary.

For more information and ticket purchases for all upcoming performances, visit GeorgeStrait.com.