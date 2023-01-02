General Motors Announces Layoffs at Michigan Factories as Production Shifts

In a significant development, General Motors (GM) has revealed plans to lay off a total of 1,314 employees across two Michigan factories, marking a consequential move tied to the cessation of vehicle production.

A WARN notice filed by GM on Thursday detailed the company’s decision to reduce its workforce by 945 employees at the Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, with the cuts set to take effect from January 1. This decision follows GM’s October announcement, wherein it disclosed a one-year delay in the production of two all-electric pickups at the Orion facility. Consequently, the plant is expected to be idled by the end of this year, prompting the transfer of approximately 1,000 workers to other GM facilities within the state.

Initially slated for production commencement next year, the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV will now undergo a delayed conversion of the Orion Assembly plant to accommodate electric truck manufacturing. GM has adjusted its timeline, indicating a restart of the plant in late 2025.

Another WARN notice outlined the reduction of 369 jobs at Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping, signaling the end of production for the Camaro muscle car at that location. The layoffs are scheduled to occur in phases, starting on January 1 and concluding in March, as outlined in the WARN notice.

GM has assured affected employees that it will provide opportunities for alternative positions within the company, emphasizing its commitment to supporting the workforce during this transition.