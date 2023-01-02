HASBS-098 2024 Telemundo Display Banner Ads_970x250
Gas leak near TDECU Stadium shuts down several streets on UH campus

TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston seen in an aerial view on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, in Houston. ( Smiley N. Pool / Houston Chronicle ) City: Houston Location: South Side GPS: N29(degrees)43.190′ W95(degrees)20.879′

HOUSTON – A gas leak has been reported near the TDECU Stadium on the University of Houston campus Monday morning, according to campus officials.

The leak was located at the stadium’s parking garage on Holman Street.

Holman Street has been shut down from Scott and Cullen streets. The stadium garage is also closed until further notice.

Officials said stadium garage permit holders are being told to park in Zones E or F during this time.

The cause of the leak is unknown.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Brittany Taylor headshot
Brittany Taylor