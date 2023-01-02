Gas leak near TDECU Stadium shuts down several streets on UH campus
HOUSTON – A gas leak has been reported near the TDECU Stadium on the University of Houston campus Monday morning, according to campus officials.
The leak was located at the stadium’s parking garage on Holman Street.
Holman Street has been shut down from Scott and Cullen streets. The stadium garage is also closed until further notice.
Officials said stadium garage permit holders are being told to park in Zones E or F during this time.
The cause of the leak is unknown.