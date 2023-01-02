Galveston Gears Up for Glittering Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade Tonight

Galveston’s vibrant Mardi Gras celebrations are set to reach dazzling new heights with the much-anticipated Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, slated to illuminate the island on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

With roots dating back to 1871, the Knights of Momus Mardi Gras Parade has endured as one of Galveston’s most iconic events, albeit with a hiatus during World War II. The resumption of Mardi Gras festivities in 1985, spearheaded by developer and philanthropist George Mitchell, ushered in a new era of revelry, attracting over 200,000 attendees in its inaugural year and drawing even larger crowds thereafter.

ABC13 made history by becoming the first television station to broadcast the parade, with coverage expanding over the years to accommodate the growing spectacle. From an array of vibrant floats to captivating musical performances, the parade promises an unforgettable experience for all.

This year’s edition, themed after Bollywood extravagance, will feature a procession of 25 exquisitely crafted floats, including four new additions tailored to elevate the festivities to unparalleled heights.

In true Mardi Gras fashion, the air will be filled with the infectious rhythms of New Orleans, courtesy of over 15 talented marching bands set to energize the streets with their lively performances.

Beyond the carnival atmosphere, Mardi Gras is a celebration of style and self-expression, with attendees adorning themselves in a kaleidoscope of colors, sequins, and sparkle to match the vibrant spirit of the occasion.

For those unable to join the festivities in person, ABC13 has you covered with live coverage of the parade from 6 to 7 p.m. on February 10. Hosted by Gina Gaston and Rita Garcia, with reporting from Pooja Lodhia, Bob Slovak, and Elyse Smith, viewers can immerse themselves in the excitement from the comfort of their homes.

Commencing from Seawall and traversing westward to 25th Street, the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade will then turn north along 25th Street before entering the Entertainment District at 25th and Mechanic, culminating in a spectacular display along the Strand.

ABC13 proudly serves as the exclusive television partner of the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, in collaboration with sponsor Landry’s Inc., ensuring that the magic of Mardi Gras Galveston is shared far and wide.