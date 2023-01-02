FugitiveFriday – March 8, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of March 7, 2024 at 3:30 pm.

MELISSA A BADLAMW/F 10-29-89 5’07”/110 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1831055, 1831054

FRAUD USE/POSS CRDIT/DEBIT CAR

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Last known location: Houston Texas

BLAKE JACKSON BRYANTW/M 09-16-80 5’11”/180 Lbs. Red/Bro

Warrant #: 1841228, 1841231, 1841230, 1841229

FORGERY GOVERNMENT INSTRUMENT

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON WFZ

Last known location: Austin Texas

AMIE LYNN GORDONW/F 06-06-84 5’07”/195 Lbs. Bro/Grn

Warrant #: 1835055, 1836509

TAMPER GOVT RECORD-HARM

BAIL JUMP-FAIL TO APP-FEL

Last known location: Houston Texas

TYLER DALE HONEYCUTTW/M 04-25-91 6’00”/210 Lbs. Bln/Haz

Warrant #: 1852047

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Last known location: Channelview Texas

XAVIER JACOB NAVARROW/M 07-10-00 5’02”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1804008

ENGAGING IN ORG CRIM ACTIVITY

Last known location: Houston Texas

BREANNA LASHAE NICHOLASB/F 08-29-96 5’05”/159 Lbs. Blk/Haz

Warrant #: 1819961

ENDANGERING A CHILD

Last known location: Cypress Texas

TYRONE EDWARD ROSSB/M 04-23-68 5’07”/200 Lbs. Bld/Bro

Warrant #: 1846021

FORGERY

Last known location: Houston Texas

ERICKA SANCHEZW/F 06-11-81 5’05”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1682206

PROB VIOL CONTINUOUS VIOL AGAINST THE FAMILY

Last known location: Houston Texas

JUSTIN LETRAE SIMMONSB/M 04-26-94 6’02”/171 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1848786

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Last known location: Humble Texas