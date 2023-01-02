#FugitiveFriday – March 8, 2024
In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
The following individuals all have active warrants as of March 7, 2024 at 3:30 pm.
|MELISSA A BADLAMW/F 10-29-89 5’07”/110 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1831055, 1831054
FRAUD USE/POSS CRDIT/DEBIT CAR
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Last known location: Houston Texas
|BLAKE JACKSON BRYANTW/M 09-16-80 5’11”/180 Lbs. Red/Bro
Warrant #: 1841228, 1841231, 1841230, 1841229
FORGERY GOVERNMENT INSTRUMENT
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON WFZ
Last known location: Austin Texas
|AMIE LYNN GORDONW/F 06-06-84 5’07”/195 Lbs. Bro/Grn
Warrant #: 1835055, 1836509
TAMPER GOVT RECORD-HARM
BAIL JUMP-FAIL TO APP-FEL
Last known location: Houston Texas
|TYLER DALE HONEYCUTTW/M 04-25-91 6’00”/210 Lbs. Bln/Haz
Warrant #: 1852047
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Last known location: Channelview Texas
|XAVIER JACOB NAVARROW/M 07-10-00 5’02”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1804008
ENGAGING IN ORG CRIM ACTIVITY
Last known location: Houston Texas
|BREANNA LASHAE NICHOLASB/F 08-29-96 5’05”/159 Lbs. Blk/Haz
Warrant #: 1819961
ENDANGERING A CHILD
Last known location: Cypress Texas
|TYRONE EDWARD ROSSB/M 04-23-68 5’07”/200 Lbs. Bld/Bro
Warrant #: 1846021
FORGERY
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ERICKA SANCHEZW/F 06-11-81 5’05”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1682206
PROB VIOL CONTINUOUS VIOL AGAINST THE FAMILY
Last known location: Houston Texas
|JUSTIN LETRAE SIMMONSB/M 04-26-94 6’02”/171 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1848786
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Last known location: Humble Texas
|JOELLE KAYE SMITHB/F 06-02-94 4’11”/170 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1731131
ROBBERY-BODILY INJURY
Last known location: Carthage Texas