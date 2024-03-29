Expedia-TopAd
#FugitiveFriday – March 29, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking the public’s help locating the following individual that has active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of March 28, 2024 at 4:30 pm.

MICHAEL DEAN BLESSINGW/M      10-21-84      5’10”/300 Lbs.      Brn/Haz
Warrant #: 1857084, 1857085, 1857083
THEFT AGGREGATE =>$150K<$300K
MONEY LAUNDERING >=$150K<$300K
FORG FIN INSTR >=$150K<$300K 
Last known location: Winlock Washington
GERALRONDA VANTUR CONKRITEB/F      07-17-86      5’03”/168 Lbs.      Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1626733
PROB VIOL DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA
Last known location: Houston Texas
DEE ANN DESPAINW/F      01-23-65      5’02”/120 Lbs.      Bro/Haz
Warrant #: 1805587
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Last known location: Pasadena Texas
EDWIN MARCUS FORDB/M      11-21-80      6’00”/166 Lbs.      Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1832916
MAN/DEL CS PG I <1GRAM  
Last known location: Houston Texas
ROBERTO GONZALEZ-REYNAW/M      04-09-55      5’05”/140 Lbs.      Gry/Grn
Warrant #: 1857170
DWI THIRD 
Last known location: Houston Texas
NICHOLAS L HENDERSONW/M      02-02-92      6’02”/200 Lbs.      Bro/Grn
Warrant #: 1856822
SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR    
Last known location: Houston Texas
MEGAN EILEEN MCGLYNNW/F      02-26-92      5’03”/113 Lbs.      Bro/Blu
Warrant #: 1841545
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<30K
Last known location: Houston Texas
AMANDA NICOLE MORALES aka RACHEL NICOLE TURNERN/F      12-26-89      5’04”/122 Lbs.      Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1835657
ABANDON/ENDANG CHILD W/O INT T
Last known location: Houston Texas
ALAN NEALYB/M      06-27-64      5’06”/165 Lbs.      Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1836809, 1836808
EVAD ARREST/DETENTION W/PREV C
BURG OF VEHICLE W/2 OR MORE CO
Last known location: Humble Texas
CHRISTASHA KAUNTE WARRENB/F      09-23-00      5’04”/136 Lbs.      Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1857700
MONEY LAUNDERING >=$30K<$150K
Last known location: Houston Texas