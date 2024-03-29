FugitiveFriday – March 29, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking the public’s help locating the following individual that has active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of March 28, 2024 at 4:30 pm.

MICHAEL DEAN BLESSINGW/M 10-21-84 5’10”/300 Lbs. Brn/Haz

Warrant #: 1857084, 1857085, 1857083

THEFT AGGREGATE =>$150K<$300K

MONEY LAUNDERING >=$150K<$300K

FORG FIN INSTR >=$150K<$300K

Last known location: Winlock Washington

GERALRONDA VANTUR CONKRITEB/F 07-17-86 5’03”/168 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1626733

PROB VIOL DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA

Last known location: Houston Texas

DEE ANN DESPAINW/F 01-23-65 5’02”/120 Lbs. Bro/Haz

Warrant #: 1805587

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Last known location: Pasadena Texas

EDWIN MARCUS FORDB/M 11-21-80 6’00”/166 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1832916

MAN/DEL CS PG I <1GRAM

Last known location: Houston Texas

ROBERTO GONZALEZ-REYNAW/M 04-09-55 5’05”/140 Lbs. Gry/Grn

Warrant #: 1857170

DWI THIRD

Last known location: Houston Texas

NICHOLAS L HENDERSONW/M 02-02-92 6’02”/200 Lbs. Bro/Grn

Warrant #: 1856822

SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR

Last known location: Houston Texas

MEGAN EILEEN MCGLYNNW/F 02-26-92 5’03”/113 Lbs. Bro/Blu

Warrant #: 1841545

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<30K

Last known location: Houston Texas

AMANDA NICOLE MORALES aka RACHEL NICOLE TURNERN/F 12-26-89 5’04”/122 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1835657

ABANDON/ENDANG CHILD W/O INT T

Last known location: Houston Texas

ALAN NEALYB/M 06-27-64 5’06”/165 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1836809, 1836808

EVAD ARREST/DETENTION W/PREV C

BURG OF VEHICLE W/2 OR MORE CO

Last known location: Humble Texas