#FugitiveFriday – March 29, 2024
In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking the public’s help locating the following individual that has active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
The following individuals all have active warrants as of March 28, 2024 at 4:30 pm.
|MICHAEL DEAN BLESSINGW/M 10-21-84 5’10”/300 Lbs. Brn/Haz
Warrant #: 1857084, 1857085, 1857083
THEFT AGGREGATE =>$150K<$300K
MONEY LAUNDERING >=$150K<$300K
FORG FIN INSTR >=$150K<$300K
Last known location: Winlock Washington
|GERALRONDA VANTUR CONKRITEB/F 07-17-86 5’03”/168 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1626733
PROB VIOL DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA
Last known location: Houston Texas
|DEE ANN DESPAINW/F 01-23-65 5’02”/120 Lbs. Bro/Haz
Warrant #: 1805587
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Last known location: Pasadena Texas
|EDWIN MARCUS FORDB/M 11-21-80 6’00”/166 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1832916
MAN/DEL CS PG I <1GRAM
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ROBERTO GONZALEZ-REYNAW/M 04-09-55 5’05”/140 Lbs. Gry/Grn
Warrant #: 1857170
DWI THIRD
Last known location: Houston Texas
|NICHOLAS L HENDERSONW/M 02-02-92 6’02”/200 Lbs. Bro/Grn
Warrant #: 1856822
SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR
Last known location: Houston Texas
|MEGAN EILEEN MCGLYNNW/F 02-26-92 5’03”/113 Lbs. Bro/Blu
Warrant #: 1841545
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<30K
Last known location: Houston Texas
|AMANDA NICOLE MORALES aka RACHEL NICOLE TURNERN/F 12-26-89 5’04”/122 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1835657
ABANDON/ENDANG CHILD W/O INT T
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ALAN NEALYB/M 06-27-64 5’06”/165 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1836809, 1836808
EVAD ARREST/DETENTION W/PREV C
BURG OF VEHICLE W/2 OR MORE CO
Last known location: Humble Texas
|CHRISTASHA KAUNTE WARRENB/F 09-23-00 5’04”/136 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1857700
MONEY LAUNDERING >=$30K<$150K
Last known location: Houston Texas