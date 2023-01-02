#FugitiveFriday – January 19, 2024
In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
The following individuals all have active warrants as of January 18, 2024 at 4:00 pm.
|DAVID LESLIE ANDERSONW/M 07-11-67 5’09”/175 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1849842
AGG M0RE THAN $30K LESS THAN $150K ELDERY
Last known location: The Woodlands Texas
|RONALD WARREN BAUCHW/M 08-20-66 5’11”/177 Lbs. Bro/Grn
Warrant #: 1823018
ARSON BLDG/HAB/VEH RKLS CAUSE
Last known location: Houston Texas
|HEATHER MARIE CARTERW/F 07-05-78 5’03”/240 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1848737
ROBBERY-BODILY INJURY
Last known location: Houston Texas
|GEORGE MARTIN GONZALESW/M 11-14-59 6’00”/180 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1849735
INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Last known location: Houston Texas
|LAMONICA TYARA HENRYB/F 01-28-99 5’06”/132 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1562194
PROB VIOL BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Last known location: Houston Texas
|TYREESE KENYON JAMESB/M 07-26-00 6’02”/180 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1728477
PROB VIOL DEADLY COND-DISCH F-ARM HAB/BL
Last known location: Tomball Texas
|JOHN J LEWISB/M 01-17-76 6’00”/210 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1849485
RETALIATION
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ANGELINA MILDRED LOVINGSB/F 12-24-83 5’00”/269 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1848987, 1848984, 1848988
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV x3
Last known location: Houston Texas
|KIMBERLY BRIDGETTE MENCHACAW/F 08-12-04 5’04”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1849093
STALKING
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ILEANA IVETTE REYESW/F 02-18-93 4’11”/110 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1849592
DWI THIRD
Last known location: San Antonio Texas