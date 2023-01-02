FugitiveFriday – January 19, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.



All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of January 18, 2024 at 4:00 pm.

DAVID LESLIE ANDERSONW/M 07-11-67 5’09”/175 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1849842

AGG M0RE THAN $30K LESS THAN $150K ELDERY

Last known location: The Woodlands Texas

RONALD WARREN BAUCHW/M 08-20-66 5’11”/177 Lbs. Bro/Grn

Warrant #: 1823018

ARSON BLDG/HAB/VEH RKLS CAUSE

Last known location: Houston Texas

HEATHER MARIE CARTERW/F 07-05-78 5’03”/240 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1848737

ROBBERY-BODILY INJURY

Last known location: Houston Texas

GEORGE MARTIN GONZALESW/M 11-14-59 6’00”/180 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1849735

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Last known location: Houston Texas

LAMONICA TYARA HENRYB/F 01-28-99 5’06”/132 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1562194

PROB VIOL BURGLARY OF HABITATION

Last known location: Houston Texas

TYREESE KENYON JAMESB/M 07-26-00 6’02”/180 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1728477

PROB VIOL DEADLY COND-DISCH F-ARM HAB/BL

Last known location: Tomball Texas

JOHN J LEWISB/M 01-17-76 6’00”/210 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1849485

RETALIATION

Last known location: Houston Texas

ANGELINA MILDRED LOVINGSB/F 12-24-83 5’00”/269 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1848987, 1848984, 1848988

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV x3

Last known location: Houston Texas

KIMBERLY BRIDGETTE MENCHACAW/F 08-12-04 5’04”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1849093

STALKING

Last known location: Houston Texas