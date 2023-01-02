#FugitiveFriday – February 9, 2024
In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
The following individuals all have active warrants as of February 8, 2024 at 2:00 pm.
|MARICELA BARRON RODRIIGUEZI/F 05-08-04 5’01”/150 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1850671
ASSLT HOSP PERSONNEL HOSP PROP
Last known location: Houston Texas
|OSCAR LEE BENJAMINB/M 09-06-85 5’11”/290 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1744314
PROB VIOL EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH
Last Known location: Houston Texas
|LOVELY JAMESHIA GRANTB/F 05-23-96 5’07”/262 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1850818, 1850819
BURGLARY OF HABITATION x2
Last known location: Houston Texas
|CLAIRE ALEXIS MASTERSONW/F 11-10-98 5’02”/135 Lbs. Bln/Blu
Warrant #: 1582080
THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K
Last known location: Deer Park Texas
|AUTUMN RENEE MCMULLENW/F 02-20-98 4’09”/108 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1637403
INJURY TO CHILD-SBI
Last known location: Channelview Texas
|JONATHAN NATHANIEL MOOREB/M 07-04-84 5’07”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1770825
INTOXICATED ASSLT W/VEH SBI
Last known location: Houston Texas
|JUSTIN JAMES PIERCEW/M 01-18-92 6’02”/170 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1839872, 1839871, 18505690
FRAUD USE/POSS CRDIT/DEBIT CAR
BURGLARY OF A BUILDING
ENGAGE ORG CRIME USE/EXHIBIT D
Last known location: Houston Texas
|CHRISTOPHER D PRESSLEYW/M 07-12-70 6’00”/150 Lbs. Bro/Grn
Warrant #: 1823940
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<30K
Last known location: Houston Texas
|JORGE TORRESW/M 09-15-83 5’08”/175 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1845945
RETALIATION
Last known location: Houston Texas
|KAYLA JNAE TURKB/F 07-23-97 5’02”/175 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1826129, 1827362, 1850736, 1851457, 1854023
ROBBERY-BODILY INJURY x2
THEFT >=2,500 <30,000
THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Last known location: Houston Texas