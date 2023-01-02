FugitiveFriday – February 9, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of February 8, 2024 at 2:00 pm.

MARICELA BARRON RODRIIGUEZI/F 05-08-04 5’01”/150 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1850671

ASSLT HOSP PERSONNEL HOSP PROP

Last known location: Houston Texas

OSCAR LEE BENJAMINB/M 09-06-85 5’11”/290 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1744314

PROB VIOL EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH

Last Known location: Houston Texas

LOVELY JAMESHIA GRANTB/F 05-23-96 5’07”/262 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1850818, 1850819

BURGLARY OF HABITATION x2

Last known location: Houston Texas

CLAIRE ALEXIS MASTERSONW/F 11-10-98 5’02”/135 Lbs. Bln/Blu

Warrant #: 1582080

THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K

Last known location: Deer Park Texas

AUTUMN RENEE MCMULLENW/F 02-20-98 4’09”/108 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1637403

INJURY TO CHILD-SBI

Last known location: Channelview Texas

JONATHAN NATHANIEL MOOREB/M 07-04-84 5’07”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1770825

INTOXICATED ASSLT W/VEH SBI

Last known location: Houston Texas

JUSTIN JAMES PIERCEW/M 01-18-92 6’02”/170 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1839872, 1839871, 18505690

FRAUD USE/POSS CRDIT/DEBIT CAR

BURGLARY OF A BUILDING

ENGAGE ORG CRIME USE/EXHIBIT D

Last known location: Houston Texas

CHRISTOPHER D PRESSLEYW/M 07-12-70 6’00”/150 Lbs. Bro/Grn

Warrant #: 1823940

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<30K

Last known location: Houston Texas

JORGE TORRESW/M 09-15-83 5’08”/175 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1845945

RETALIATION

Last known location: Houston Texas