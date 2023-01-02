#FugitiveFriday – December 7, 2023
In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
|The following individuals all have active warrants as of December 7, 2023 at 4:30 pm.
|TRISTAN MARCE BARNETTB/M 09-01-93 5’05”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1842622
AGG PROMOTION PROST PERSON/S
Last known location: Houston Texas
|TATYANA CHRISTINE LINDSEY BEAVERSB/F 07-08-97 5’06”/114 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1843198, 1843199
BURGLARY OF HABITATION
RETALIATION
Last known location: Houston Texas
|DEVVEON DESHAWN DUNCANB/M 11-07-02 6’01”/125 Lbs. Blk/Blk
Warrant #: 1692505, 1671573, 1803814
PROB VIOL RETALIATION
EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH
COMPELLING PROST < 18 YOA
Last known location: Houston Texas
|MARIAN WAGDY HANNAW/F 02-01-81 5’01”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1842676, 1842675
THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K
CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Last known location: Sugar Land Texas
|OVIDIO LEAL-VILLARREALW/M 07-04-64 5’04”/220 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1842532
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<30K
Last known location: Houston Texas
|YOSARY GABRIELLE MARTINEZ-ECHEVERRIAW/F 12-20-92 5’05”/145 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1843355
STALKING
Last known location: Houston Texas
|KIM NGUYENA/M 04-04-52 5’09”/140 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1842436
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Last known location: Houston Texas
|JLESHIA DENEE RIGSBYB/F 06-28-94 5’06”/210 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1696603
PROB VIOL DEADLY CONDUCT
Last known location: Houston Texas
|KENNETH LEON WILLIAMS JR.W/M 10-03-72 5’07”/175 Lbs. Bld/Bro
Warrant #: 1843139
BIGAMY
Last known location: Houston Texas
|KATHERINE MARIE YOUNGW/F 09-15-96 5’03”/114 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1842528
ASLT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPED BRTH/
Last known location: Houston Texas