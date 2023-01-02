FugitiveFriday – December 7, 2023

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of December 7, 2023 at 4:30 pm.

TRISTAN MARCE BARNETTB/M 09-01-93 5’05”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1842622

AGG PROMOTION PROST PERSON/S

Last known location: Houston Texas

TATYANA CHRISTINE LINDSEY BEAVERSB/F 07-08-97 5’06”/114 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1843198, 1843199

BURGLARY OF HABITATION

RETALIATION

Last known location: Houston Texas

DEVVEON DESHAWN DUNCANB/M 11-07-02 6’01”/125 Lbs. Blk/Blk

Warrant #: 1692505, 1671573, 1803814

PROB VIOL RETALIATION

EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH

COMPELLING PROST < 18 YOA

Last known location: Houston Texas

MARIAN WAGDY HANNAW/F 02-01-81 5’01”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1842676, 1842675

THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Last known location: Sugar Land Texas

OVIDIO LEAL-VILLARREALW/M 07-04-64 5’04”/220 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1842532

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<30K

Last known location: Houston Texas

YOSARY GABRIELLE MARTINEZ-ECHEVERRIAW/F 12-20-92 5’05”/145 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1843355

STALKING

Last known location: Houston Texas

KIM NGUYENA/M 04-04-52 5’09”/140 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1842436

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Last known location: Houston Texas

JLESHIA DENEE RIGSBYB/F 06-28-94 5’06”/210 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1696603

PROB VIOL DEADLY CONDUCT

Last known location: Houston Texas

KENNETH LEON WILLIAMS JR.W/M 10-03-72 5’07”/175 Lbs. Bld/Bro

Warrant #: 1843139

BIGAMY

Last known location: Houston Texas