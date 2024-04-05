FugitiveFriday – April 5, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking the public’s help locating the following individual that has active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

FRANK ALVARADOW/M 09-05-86 5’03”/115 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1827750

DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA

Last known location: Houston Texas

DEMIONTA MARTEZ ANDERSONB/M 03-24-01 5’11”/170 Lbs. Blk/Blk

Warrant #: 1858010

SEX ASSLT CHILD 14-17

Last known location: Baytown Texas

IREAIL TANTRUM GABRIELB/F 12-25-98 5’02”/143 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1850100

ENDANGER CHILD

Last known location: Houston Texas

AARON CHRISTOPHER HEFTIEW/M 02-23-82 6’02”/220 Lbs. Bro/Blu

Warrant #: 1839172

DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA

Last known location: Tomball Texas

ASHLEY NICOLE JUAREZW/F 08-21-94 5’03”/140 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1850970

DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA

Last known location: Houston Texas

KAYLYNN LEWISB/F 07-26-06 5’04”/170 Lbs. Red/Bro

Warrant #: 1830430, 1855405

INJURY CHILD UNDER 15 B/INJURY

VIO BND/PRO OR ASSLT/STALK IAT

Last known location: Humble Texas

ANGELICA CRUZ MIRAMONTESW/F 03-16-92 5’00”/110 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1795094

INJURY CHILD UNDER 15 B/INJURY

Last known location: Houston Texas

LAMARCUS DESHOUN RANDLEB/M 03-31-90 5’07”/165 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1858819

AGG SEX ASSLT CHILD-UNDER 14

Last known location: Houston Texas