#FugitiveFriday – April 5, 2024
In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking the public’s help locating the following individual that has active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
|FRANK ALVARADOW/M 09-05-86 5’03”/115 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1827750
DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA
Last known location: Houston Texas
|DEMIONTA MARTEZ ANDERSONB/M 03-24-01 5’11”/170 Lbs. Blk/Blk
Warrant #: 1858010
SEX ASSLT CHILD 14-17
Last known location: Baytown Texas
|IREAIL TANTRUM GABRIELB/F 12-25-98 5’02”/143 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1850100
ENDANGER CHILD
Last known location: Houston Texas
|AARON CHRISTOPHER HEFTIEW/M 02-23-82 6’02”/220 Lbs. Bro/Blu
Warrant #: 1839172
DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA
Last known location: Tomball Texas
|ASHLEY NICOLE JUAREZW/F 08-21-94 5’03”/140 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1850970
DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA
Last known location: Houston Texas
|KAYLYNN LEWISB/F 07-26-06 5’04”/170 Lbs. Red/Bro
Warrant #: 1830430, 1855405
INJURY CHILD UNDER 15 B/INJURY
VIO BND/PRO OR ASSLT/STALK IAT
Last known location: Humble Texas
|ANGELICA CRUZ MIRAMONTESW/F 03-16-92 5’00”/110 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1795094
INJURY CHILD UNDER 15 B/INJURY
Last known location: Houston Texas
|LAMARCUS DESHOUN RANDLEB/M 03-31-90 5’07”/165 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1858819
AGG SEX ASSLT CHILD-UNDER 14
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ANASTASIA VOYTW/F 10-22-87 5’08”/185 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1653396
INTERFERE CHILD CUSTODY
Last known location: Houston Texas