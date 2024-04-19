FugitiveFriday – April 19, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking the public’s help locating the following individual that has active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of April 18, 2024 at 1:00 pm.

TEESHA KENTRELL ANTONIEB/F 08-02-80 5’05”/135 Lbs. Blk/Blk

Warrant #: 1817718, 179604

ROBBERY-BODILY INJURY

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

Last known location: Houston Texas

MARY MICHELLE DEFORDW/F 10-31-68 5’06”/270 Lbs. Bln/Blu

Warrant #: 1852628, 1852629

FORG FIN INSTR >=$2500<$30K

TAMPER GOVT RECORD

Last known location: Humble Texas

JONATHAN STEPHEN EDWARDSB/M 05-15-90 5’09”/130 Lbs. Bro/Grn

Warrant #: 1666323, 1670742, 1670368

PROB VIOL ROBBERY-BODILY INJURY

Last known location: Houston Texas

LETICIA MARIE GUTIERREZW/F 04-17-02 5’00”/186 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1732835

PROB VIOL FSRA ACC INVOLVING DEATH

Last known location: Houston Texas

AUBREY MARCELLA JONESW/F 11-02-98 5’07”/100 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1760426

THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K

Last known location: Magnolia Texas

SHANTREESE MONAI LAVALLAISB/F 08-22-95 5’04”/160 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1844961, 1844963, 1844961, 1826552

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV x4

Last known location: Houston Texas

ERASMO MAREZ JRW/M 03-09-80 5’10”/170 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1551118

ONLINE SOLICITATION OF MINOR

Last known location: Houston Texas

CHRISTOPHER BLAKE OTTOW/M 12-07-90 6’00”/205 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1859952

TAMPER W/ELECTRONIC MONITR DEVICE ON SUPPERVISION

Last known location: Houston Texas

MARK CURTIS WELLSW/M 04-02-71 5’09”/205 Lbs. Bro/Grn

Warrant #: 1845225

VIOL BOND/PRO ORD 2+ TIMES W/I

Last known location: Biloxi Mississippi