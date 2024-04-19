FugitiveFriday – April 19, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Office of the Inspector General are seeking the public’s help locating the following individual that has active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
|The following individuals all have active warrants as of April 18, 2024 at 1:00 pm.
|TEESHA KENTRELL ANTONIEB/F 08-02-80 5’05”/135 Lbs. Blk/Blk
Warrant #: 1817718, 179604
ROBBERY-BODILY INJURY
HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
Last known location: Houston Texas
|MARY MICHELLE DEFORDW/F 10-31-68 5’06”/270 Lbs. Bln/Blu
Warrant #: 1852628, 1852629
FORG FIN INSTR >=$2500<$30K
TAMPER GOVT RECORD
Last known location: Humble Texas
|JONATHAN STEPHEN EDWARDSB/M 05-15-90 5’09”/130 Lbs. Bro/Grn
Warrant #: 1666323, 1670742, 1670368
PROB VIOL ROBBERY-BODILY INJURY
Last known location: Houston Texas
|LETICIA MARIE GUTIERREZW/F 04-17-02 5’00”/186 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1732835
PROB VIOL FSRA ACC INVOLVING DEATH
Last known location: Houston Texas
|AUBREY MARCELLA JONESW/F 11-02-98 5’07”/100 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1760426
THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K
Last known location: Magnolia Texas
|SHANTREESE MONAI LAVALLAISB/F 08-22-95 5’04”/160 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1844961, 1844963, 1844961, 1826552
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV x4
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ERASMO MAREZ JRW/M 03-09-80 5’10”/170 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1551118
ONLINE SOLICITATION OF MINOR
Last known location: Houston Texas
|CHRISTOPHER BLAKE OTTOW/M 12-07-90 6’00”/205 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1859952
TAMPER W/ELECTRONIC MONITR DEVICE ON SUPPERVISION
Last known location: Houston Texas
|MARK CURTIS WELLSW/M 04-02-71 5’09”/205 Lbs. Bro/Grn
Warrant #: 1845225
VIOL BOND/PRO ORD 2+ TIMES W/I
Last known location: Biloxi Mississippi
|MARSHALL DAISEAN WILSONB/M 04-16-96 5’07”/150 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1848647, 1760933
ENGAGING IN ORG CRIMINAL ACTIV
EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH
Last known location: Manvel Texas