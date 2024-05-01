Fugitive Friday – 1-5-24
In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
The following individuals all have active warrants as of January 4, 2024 at 5:30 pm.
|JOY ANTOINETTE BLANTONB/F 11-24-98 5’03”/156 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1595739
THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K
Last known location: Houston Texas
|SARAH CATHERINE BONIABYW/F 11-25-77 5’07”/240 Lbs. Bln/Blu
Warrant #: 1846751
BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Last known location: Houston Texas
|TONY CHAVISB/M 05-30-78 5’09”/155 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1842022
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Last known location: Missouri City Texas
|STACEY LEIGH COLLINSW/F 01-26-65 5’06”/162 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1846220
DWI THIRD
Last known location: Houston Texas
|JAMES WESLEY DERINGTONW/M 10-07-87 6’00”/190 Lbs. Bld/Blu
Warrant #: 1845960, 1847748
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<30K
FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO- 5-9 IT
Last known location: Houston Texas
|CULLEN BRANT ELLEDGEW/M 02-06-93 5’10”/130 Lbs. Brn/Haz
Warrant #: 1846753
SEXUAL ASSAULT PROH/DEVIATE
Last known location: Houston Texas
|LATOYSHA MONIQU KILPATRICKB/F 02-05-81 5’09”/225 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1846579
CREDIT CARD/DEBT CARD ABUSE EL
Last known location: Houston Texas
|DAVID MARTINEZ JRW/M 08-27-90 5’03”/130 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1838819, 1838820
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVD W/IN
EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH
Last known location: Pearland Texas
|MELISSA ROJAS DOMINGUEZW/F 03-09-03 5’02”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1838252
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ASPEN DAJUAR VAN DURANB/M 01-14-96 5’11”/168 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1607949
ASSAULT-FAMILY MEMBER
Last known location: Richmond Texas