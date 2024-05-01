Fugitive Friday – 1-5-24

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of January 4, 2024 at 5:30 pm.

JOY ANTOINETTE BLANTONB/F 11-24-98 5’03”/156 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1595739

THEFT AGGREGATE =>$2,500<$30K

Last known location: Houston Texas

SARAH CATHERINE BONIABYW/F 11-25-77 5’07”/240 Lbs. Bln/Blu

Warrant #: 1846751

BURGLARY OF HABITATION

Last known location: Houston Texas

TONY CHAVISB/M 05-30-78 5’09”/155 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1842022

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Last known location: Missouri City Texas

STACEY LEIGH COLLINSW/F 01-26-65 5’06”/162 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1846220

DWI THIRD

Last known location: Houston Texas

JAMES WESLEY DERINGTONW/M 10-07-87 6’00”/190 Lbs. Bld/Blu

Warrant #: 1845960, 1847748

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<30K

FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO- 5-9 IT

Last known location: Houston Texas

CULLEN BRANT ELLEDGEW/M 02-06-93 5’10”/130 Lbs. Brn/Haz

Warrant #: 1846753

SEXUAL ASSAULT PROH/DEVIATE

Last known location: Houston Texas

LATOYSHA MONIQU KILPATRICKB/F 02-05-81 5’09”/225 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1846579

CREDIT CARD/DEBT CARD ABUSE EL

Last known location: Houston Texas

DAVID MARTINEZ JRW/M 08-27-90 5’03”/130 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1838819, 1838820

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVD W/IN

EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH

Last known location: Pearland Texas

MELISSA ROJAS DOMINGUEZW/F 03-09-03 5’02”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1838252

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Last known location: Houston Texas