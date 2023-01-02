Fruit Stripe Gum to Be Discontinued After Decades of Sweet Memories

The beloved gum brand Fruit Stripe, known for its vibrant fruit-inspired flavors and distinctive zebra-print packaging, is bidding farewell to store shelves. Ferrara, the owner of Fruit Stripe, announced the discontinuation of this iconic treat, marking the end of a flavorful era.

A spokesperson for Ferrara conveyed the weight behind the decision, stating, “The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly.” The company considered various factors, including consumer preferences, purchasing patterns, and overall brand trends for Fruit Stripe Gum, before arriving at this significant conclusion.

Fruit Stripe Gum has been a staple since the 1960s, offering enthusiasts a burst of flavor with options like Wet n’ Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange, and Peach. Each pack of this nostalgic gum included a bonus feature – a temporary tattoo featuring the brand’s mascot, Yipes the Zebra.

Ferrara, recognized for its diverse candy portfolio that includes popular brands such as Trolli, Fun Dip, Pixy Stix, and Nerds, expressed that discontinuing Fruit Stripe was a “difficult decision.” The move comes as part of a strategic assessment of the brand’s trajectory and evolving consumer preferences.

For those still yearning to savor the taste of Fruit Stripe Gum, Ferrara mentioned that remaining stock might be available in select retailers nationwide for a limited time. This provides a last chance for loyal fans to grab a piece of this cherished gum before it disappears from the market.

As the iconic zebra-striped packaging takes its final bow, fans are left with fond memories and the opportunity to secure a piece of nostalgia one last time from retailers who may still carry this classic treat.