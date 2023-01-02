Four lanes of I-45 closed in Montgomery County due to hazmat spill, crash

Four lanes of Interstate 45 in Montgomery County are closed on Monday due to a hazmat spill and crash. (Houston Transtar)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Four lanes of Interstate 45 in Montgomery County are closed on Monday due to a hazmat spill and crash.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-45 at Wilson Road. The right shoulder of the highway, the right lane, and two center lanes are closed due to the incident.

Drivers should find other routes.

Local firefighters are also still on the scene