Fort Bend County Prepares for Population Surge with New Development Projects

Fort Bend County is gearing up for significant growth, with plans underway to accommodate a projected doubling of its population by 2045, according to officials from the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce.

On February 13, the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce hosted an event where development leaders shared insights into the county’s evolving landscape and the initiatives in place to handle the anticipated growth.

Jeff DeWese, senior vice president for the land division of The Signorelli Co., emphasized the compelling demographics and population trends driving investment in large-scale master-planned communities within Fort Bend County. “We want to be a part of [the growth],” DeWese stated.

Here’s an update on some of the key development projects in the pipeline:

Lake Pointe Redevelopment: Project: Lake Pointe Plaza, a mixed-use development featuring dining, shopping, and recreational amenities in Sugar Land.

Summer 2024 to late 2025 Size: 69 acres Indigo: Project: A 750-home community in Richmond, offering agricultural spaces, retail establishments, and recreational activities.

2023 to 2026 Size: 235 acres Austin Point: Project: A master-planned community in Rosenberg, envisioned to feature over 14,000 single- and multifamily homes.

2023 onwards Size: 4,700 acres Imperial Retreat Townhomes: Project: A townhome community comprising 54 single-story and 43 double-story townhomes, developed by Owais Development.

Summer 2024 to end of 2025 Size: 3 acres; 2,000 square feet of living space

These development initiatives underscore Fort Bend County’s proactive approach in preparing for future population growth, ensuring a vibrant and sustainable community for residents and businesses alike.