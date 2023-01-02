Former Turkey Leg Hut Co-Founder Launches Grilled Oysters Pop-Up Across the Street

In a move dripping with irony and perhaps a hint of retaliation, Lynndell “Lynn” Price, a former co-founder of the renowned Houston eatery, Turkey Leg Hut, unveiled a new grilled oysters pop-up just across the street from the establishment that once bore his imprint.

Dubbed Tiger2Dozen, the pop-up venture is a collaboration between Price and New Orleans chef Royal Bellock, who spearheads its operations. According to reports from the Houston Chronicle, the genesis of this culinary endeavor traces back to Price’s encounter with Bellock mere weeks prior, where he had the opportunity to savor the chef’s delectable grilled oysters.

“We rocking…directly across the street from the restaurant next to the food truck,” Price shared enthusiastically on social media Saturday morning, marking the debut of Tiger2Dozen.

The pop-up event unfolded over the course of Saturday and Sunday, drawing favorable reviews from patrons clamoring for another taste of its offerings.

Price’s foray into the culinary scene comes on the heels of his dismissal, along with several other staff members, from Turkey Leg Hut nearly a month ago. The decision stemmed from allegations of “potential financial mismanagement” at the establishment, as asserted by his estranged wife and co-founder, Nakia Holmes. The tumultuous episode unfolded against the backdrop of a contentious divorce between the former partners, with Holmes further accusing Price of abusive behavior and securing a temporary restraining order against him in June 2023.

Turkey Leg Hut’s narrative has been punctuated by controversies beyond its culinary delights. From disputes over dress codes to neighborhood conflicts and the founders’ ongoing divorce proceedings, the restaurant has been embroiled in various scandals. Despite the turbulence, the brand has maintained its momentum, expanding its footprint with the introduction of food trucks in Brazoria County and Houston’s Woodforest neighborhood in December 2023.