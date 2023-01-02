Former Spring ISD Janitor Arrested for Illegally Installing Cameras in School Restrooms

A former janitor at Hoyland Elementary School in Spring ISD has been arrested on charges of invasive visual recording after allegedly installing cameras in at least two staff restrooms, capturing unsuspecting women.

Documents reveal that 41-year-old Erik Fernando Carreon admitted to purchasing and placing cameras in two bathrooms, both restricted areas accessible only to staff members at the school. The cameras were strategically positioned to capture individuals in compromising situations.

While details about the timeline of camera acquisition and installation remain undisclosed, records indicate that Carreon was arrested on January 3, following an investigation into the illicit activities.

As the probe unfolds, Spring ISD issued a statement, acknowledging the swift response to the incident. The school district emphasized that additional charges might be filed as the investigation progresses but refrained from providing specific details.

In response to the incident, Spring ISD released the following statement:

“The Spring Independent School District took swift action following the reporting of a recording device at Hoyland Elementary School, which was discovered in an area restricted to staff members.

A suspect was immediately identified, quickly terminated from their position and arrested by the Spring ISD Police Department and booked on a felony charge of invasive visual recording. Further charges could be filed, as the investigation is ongoing.

After a thorough investigation, a staff meeting was held yesterday at the school, and a letter was sent to all parents and staff. Partnering with Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, we were also able to bring in an Electronic Detection K9 to thoroughly search the campus for any other devices, of which none were found.

We have no tolerance here in Spring ISD for criminal acts, especially those that would violate the safety, privacy and well-being of our staff and students. The district is proud of the swift action and vigilance of our campus staff and police department, which brought this incident to a quick resolution.”

The school district assured parents and staff that they are committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all, condemning any criminal acts that compromise the well-being and privacy of the school community.