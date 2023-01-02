Former President Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump made an appearance at the Manhattan courthouse for the closing arguments in his New York civil fraud trial, a case that carries significant implications for his financial standing and business activities in the state.

The outcome of this trial is crucial as any penalties levied against Trump are anticipated by the end of the month. These penalties could involve substantial financial consequences and may impact his ability to conduct business in New York.

New York Attorney General Letitia James presented her argument earlier this month, advocating for Trump to pay $370 million for his alleged involvement in financial fraud spanning a decade. This amount represents an increase from the initial $250 million requested by James when she initiated the lawsuit in 2022.

Given that there is no jury in this case, the responsibility of determining the penalties for Trump and the other co-defendants rests with New York Judge Arthur Engoron.

A notable development during the proceedings was Trump’s desire to address the court during the closing arguments. However, Judge Engoron denied this request as the former president did not agree to certain conditions, including refraining from criticizing court staff or turning his remarks into a campaign speech. Trump had previously opted not to testify in December, asserting that he had “nothing more to say.”

Throughout the trial, Trump, who maintains his innocence, has clashed with New York Attorney General Letitia James, Judge Engoron, and court staff members. Engoron had previously imposed a gag order on Trump, preventing him from making disparaging comments about the court staff. The former president has faced fines twice for violating this order.

As the proceedings near a conclusion, the New York civil fraud trial holds significant implications for Trump’s legal and financial standing, shaping the landscape for his future business activities in the state.