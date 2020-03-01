Former Los Angeles Mayor, Bloomberg 2020 Surrogate Antonio Villaraigos Campaigns in Houston

Villaraigosa will talk with Latino voters about immigration, education, jobs, and the importance of early voting ahead of the March primaries

Former Los Angeles Mayor and Mike Bloomberg 2020 surrogate Antonio Villaraigosa will campaign in Houston on Monday. Villaraigosa will talk with Latino voters and community leaders about healthcare, education, jobs, and the importance of early voting ahead of the March primaries; block walk with organizers and volunteers; and share

Mike’s El Paso Adalente plan during a public town hall. Villaraigosa visits Texas, a key Super Tuesday state, a day before early voting starts.

As Mayor of Los Angeles, Villaraigosa made major strides in transportation, crime reduction, infrastructure, energy and resource sustainability, right-sizing government, business development and education reform.

“Our country is facing challenging times without a true leader in the White House,” said Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. “Mike Bloomberg is the answer to solving the divisiveness Donald Trump has created, bridging the political divide in Washington, and helping to restore unity in this country once again. For as long as I have known Mike when we were both mayors, he has been a visionary. He has always put people over politics and been committed to creating policies that move all of us forward – and that is why I’m proud to stand with Mike.”

Last week the campaign announced ten new Texas endorsements from elected officials and community leaders, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Thursday Mike made his fifth trip to Texas, where he launched Mike for Black America, a national movement to engage Black Americans on key issues.

In January, Mike launched El Paso Adelante, his plan to expand opportunity for the Latino community, in El Paso. El Paso Adelante, or the path forward, calls for significant investments in Latino communities in four ways: closing the college completion gap between whites and Latinos, doubling the number of Latino-owned businesses with employees, reducing chronic diseases among Latinos, as well as clearing the naturalization backlog and creating a path to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants who contribute to our communities, economy, and country. Mike also recently launched Ganamos con Mike in El Paso to energize Latino voters around the country in support of his commitment to rebuild America and defeat Trump.